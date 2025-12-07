Myles Garrett Addresses Browns’ Disappointing Loss To Titans

There were many storylines and questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns heading into their matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Fans wondered how Shedeur Sanders would play, whether the Browns could limit special teams mistakes, and if they could avoid costly penalties.

One thing that did not seem like a concern was the defense. The Browns entered the game with one of the best defenses in the league and were facing a 1-11 team with a rookie quarterback and one of the weakest offenses in the NFL. But the defense delivered one of its worst showings of the season, giving up 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Tony Pollard.

It was a very uncharacteristic outing for a unit that has shut down some of the top teams in the league this year.

After the disappointing performance, Myles Garrett spoke openly about what went wrong.

“I don’t even know what to tell you. Its not who we are. Its hard to tell you right now what it was, whether it was one thing in particular, but it just wasn’t us,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett recorded his 20th sack of the season on Sunday, and he is now just three away from breaking the single-season record of 22.5 held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan.

The offense finally showed signs of life as Shedeur Sanders had a career day with 364 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the defense could not match that performance.

Special teams did not help either, giving up a blocked punt, which has been an ongoing issue all season.

The real surprise was the Browns allowing 184 rushing yards. The defensive line has been dealing with injuries, including the loss of Maliek Collins. Sunday showed just how valuable Collins was in plugging up the middle of the defensive front.

