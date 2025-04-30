Analyst Calls Browns ‘Most Dysfunctional Franchise In All Of Sports’

Moving down from the No. 2 overall position to No. 5 in a blockbuster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns passed on Travis Hunter, widely considered a transformative talent.

While some analysts applauded the strategy of selecting Michigan defensive standout Mason Graham while accumulating future draft capital, others questioned the wisdom behind passing on such a rare prospect.

Longtime analyst Bruce Drennan recently delivered a harsh assessment during his recent podcast episode, taking direct aim at the organization’s draft decision.

“We’re talking about the Cleveland Browns, arguably the most dysfunctional franchise in all of sports for a long, long, time now. How in heaven’s name do they pass up on Travis Hunter? You know, an athlete like this comes around once every 15-20 years, and they pass on him for an interior defensive lineman?”

Bruce is FLOORED but not surprised the #Browns passed on Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft. "We are talking about the Cleveland Browns. Arguably the most dysfunctional franchise in all of sports." Catch Bruce's full draft breakdown in the @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVP3qG pic.twitter.com/OODlBlPsL1 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 30, 2025

Drennan’s criticism extended beyond just missing on Hunter.

He expressed confusion about their selection of two quarterbacks in this draft cycle.

For a team visibly struggling to generate offensive production, Drennan argued the priority should have centered on adding playmaking talent.

The Browns’ offense showed consistent limitations throughout last season, and in his assessment, more weapons were desperately needed to revitalize an attack that repeatedly failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Rather than seeking an immediate offensive spark, the Browns opted for a calculated approach focused on future outcomes.

Yet this patient blueprint carries substantial risk. Should Hunter develop into the game-changing force many predict, passing on him might represent a missed opportunity that hangs over the franchise for years to come, especially given the offensive struggles that defined their 2024 season.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Shedeur Draft Drama