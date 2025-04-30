Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Shedeur Draft Drama

The NFL world watched in shock as Shedeur Sanders, once hailed as a potential top-10 selection, tumbled down the draft board during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns finally ended his slide on Day 3, selecting him with the 144th overall pick after bypassing him six times earlier in the proceedings.

As speculation swirled about the unexpected fall, his father Deion remained conspicuously silent.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, never one to mince words, finally addressed the situation through Instagram.

“Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE!” Coach Prime wrote.

The post carried Deion’s signature straightforwardness, acknowledging both supporters and critics while framing the experience through a spiritual lens.

Throughout the draft process, numerous theories emerged attempting to explain Shedeur’s surprising slide, especially after being widely regarded as the second-best quarterback prospect in the class.

What stood out amid the unexpected turn was Shedeur’s composed demeanor.

The young quarterback maintained remarkable poise throughout the process, handling his draft-day disappointment with maturity beyond his years.

Despite landing much later than anticipated, Shedeur finds himself in a situation ripe with opportunity.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room sits in a state of flux – Deshaun Watson continues his rehabilitation, Joe Flacco approaches 40 without being viewed as a long-term solution, and Kenny Pickett failed to cement himself as a starter during his Pittsburgh tenure.

Even with Cleveland selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round, many draft analysts actually graded Sanders more favorably.

