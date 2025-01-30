Browns Nation

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Analyst Calls For Browns Not To ‘Overthink’ No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of options to choose from in the NFL draft.

Having the No. 2 pick is a great thing to have, but there are many options that have to be considered.

That’s why Tony Rizzo believes the team might be overthinking things right now.

In the latest edition of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo argued that the team should target Travis Hunter with their first-round pick and figure out the quarterback situation later.

He stated that Hunter is a unique talent who is guaranteed to contribute right out of the gate, which is what you want from a first-round pick.

He also believes that it would help take some pressure off a rookie quarterback’s shoulders.

Rizzo added that both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward would have doubts and them after being taken as high as No. 2.

That does make some sense, especially considering that the Browns are reportedly very high on Jalen Milroe.

Nevertheless, the Tennessee Titans are now firmly believed to be interested in taking Hunter with the No. 1 pick.

Even if Hunter were to be available at No. 2, the Browns would still need to figure out a way to trade up and get Milroe later in the first round, as he’s not likely to be up for grabs when they’re on the clock in the second round.

Also, this isn’t a deep class at the quarterback position, so not taking one in the first round might mean not taking one at all, at least not a future starter.

