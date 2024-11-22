Browns Nation

Friday, November 22, 2024
Analyst Calls For Browns To Bring Back Jameis Winston Next Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been a different team under veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Through four games, the Browns are 2-2 with Winston starting as the 30-year-old veteran has revived the dormant Cleveland offense.

Winston has passed for 1,266 yards this season, surpassing the seven-game total that injured starter Deshaun Watson supplied during the team’s 1-6 start to the NFL season.

His performance on Thursday night – one marred by two late turnovers before leading the team on a game-clinching drive – was enough for analyst Ken Carman to declare his desire to retain Winston next year.

On “The Ken Carman With Anthony Lima Show,” the host emphatically called for the Browns to re-sign Winston for the 2025 campaign.

“I love him; bring him back,” Carman said, pleading with the team’s owners. “Don’t make the same mistake you made with Joe (Flacco). Bring him back. You can draft a quarterback, just bring back Jameis.”

Winston signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the team this past offseason, joining the Browns after serving as New Orleans’ backup in 2023.

The quarterback has revived his career, showing Cleveland he could serve as a “bridge” between the team’s future.

Cleveland moved the football well despite the snowy conditions as the Browns finished Thursday’s contest with over 300 yards.

