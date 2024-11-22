Insider Believes Thursday’s Conditions Are A Good Argument Against A Dome

For the past year, the debate surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ future home field has been between upgrading their existing stadium on the lakefront or building a new domed field at nearby Brook Park.

An open-air stadium allows the weather to play a role in the contest, a feature NFL fans saw on full display in the second half of Cleveland’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

With snow pouring down throughout the latter stages of the contest, Cleveland and Pittsburgh battled inside a whiteout that produced a memorable atmosphere for this AFC North rivalry contest.

At least one insider will miss this atmosphere should the Browns build their proposed domed stadium.

Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on X, suggesting the weather made a compelling statement for the team to remain in an open-air stadium.

“This night is a better argument against a dome than anything the city has said,” Grossi wrote in his post.

Cleveland fans remained throughout the close contest as few empty seats were shown during the game’s broadcast.

Fans with snow covering their hats and hoods were a staple of the television crew’s cutaways, suggesting fans were as willing to face the elements as the players were.

The Browns ownership group signaled their intentions to build a domed stadium earlier this summer, declining the city’s $461 million renovation offer to remain at the current Huntington Bank Field.

The Haslam Sports Group – the team’s ownership group – is seeking public financing to help offset the expected $2.4 billion price tag to build the domed facility.

