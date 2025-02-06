Analyst Calls For Browns To Face Reality About Current Situation

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break right now.

Just when they hoped the No. 2 pick would set them straight and help them compete at a high level again, Myles Garrett requested to be traded.

Needless to say, that may have changed all plans.

That’s why Chris Oldach believes they must accept the reality that rebuilding is necessary.

Talking to Aaron Goldhammer on ESPN Cleveland, he stated that it would be better for everybody, including the players in the locker room, if they just faced reality and admitted that they would have to go through a full-scale rebuild.

.@TheOGPAW and @HammerNation19 think the Browns need to face reality and embrace a total rebuild.

That would lower everybody’s expectations about the team.

Truth be told, that’s exactly what they should do.

The Browns have a steep payroll and an aging roster.

Now, they have an opportunity to go back to ground zero, get younger, get cheaper, and put together a competitive team for years to come.

They still have Deshaun Watson’s contract on their books for another few years, which will put them in a tough spot with the salary cap as long as that remains the case.

The Watson trade cost them their future, and trading Garrett might be the easiest, fastest, and best way to regain it.

No one wants to lose, but this team might need to accept that this era is over already.

