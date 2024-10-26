Analyst Calls For Browns To Fire Assistant Coach

The 1-6 Cleveland Browns are beginning a new season of sorts on Sunday with Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback for the injured Deshaun Watson, and he’ll be looking to light a fire under the whole team just like Joe Flacco did for the team last year when he took over under center.

One analyst believes the team needs to go a bit further now that the team has a new quarterback and fire one assistant coach.

When speaking on Come Get Some, Chuck Booms said that the Browns need to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, specifically saying, “Ken Dorsey, thanks. You were brought here supposedly to get the best out of Watson. It was a joke. It was a confused offense at best.”

Without Deshaun Watson, Chuck Booms is imploring the Browns to fire Ken Dorsey. "Ken Dorsey, thanks. You were brought here supposedly to get the best out of Watson. It was a joke. It was a confused offense at best." –@Chuck_Booms ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LPKg1mZzxN — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 25, 2024

This is Dorsey’s first year with the team in this role, and the results on offense have been frustrating given the fact that the team hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet.

Watson also didn’t throw for more than 200 yards in a game all year and got sacked 33 times in seven games.

Firing Dorsey as soon as Watson got hurt would appear to be a reactionary move, and it would make sense to see if the offense picks up under Winston just like it did under Flacco last year before making a decision with the offensive coordinator.

If Winston can cook, it would be further evidence that Watson was the problem with this offense, not Dorsey.

This season is unfolding in a way that often results in many losing their jobs, but giving Dorsey a chance with a different quarterback feels like the right move.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Trade 2 Stars