Analyst Calls For Browns To Sign 1 Player To Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns may not know who will be their starting quarterback in the future, but they should at least know who their best backup is.

Jameis Winston has already won more games than Deshaun Watson this season, and even in the losses, all his performances have been better.

That’s why Browns analyst Matt Wilson believes the team cannot hesitate to extend his contract.

Wilson took to X to claim that the team shouldn’t even wait until the offseason to get it done, adding that a two-year extension would make sense.

The #Browns need to make extending Jameis Winston a priority this offseason, if not before. 👀 A 2-year extension would be best case scenario. #DawgPound — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) November 23, 2024

We already know who Winston is.

He’s going to put on a show and take risks, and while that can be great at times, it can also lead to many shortcomings and turnovers.

Even so, this team doesn’t need a superstar at quarterback to do well.

As long as their defense is as good as it can be, they can always rely on the running game and not hope that Winston has to do all the heavy lifting.

Of course, Jameis Winston isn’t a long-term solution, but he might be a good stopgap at the position.

Even if Watson returns, it’s become painfully evident that he’s not the player this team needs.

Everybody has rallied around Winston since he arrived on the premises, and he’s earned the right to stay there for a little longer, even as a backup.

