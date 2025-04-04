Browns Predicted To Land Top DE Prospect In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have multiple picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and a slew of needs on both sides of the ball, and it all starts after the Tennessee Titans presumably select Cam Ward at No. 1.

In most recent mock drafts, the Browns are predicted to select an impressive defensive prospect with the No. 2 pick.

In a recent article for Pro Football Focus, John Kosko wrote that there is plenty of support for edge rusher Abdul Carter and mocked the Browns taking the Penn State star to pair with Myles Garrett.

“Some of the loudest and most vocal fans support taking Carter, and the fans at PFF do the same. Despite investing a record-breaking amount of money in the position just a month ago with Myles Garrett, the fans decide to continue pouring assets into Cleveland’s edge room,” Kosko wrote.

After an offseason contract extension, Garrett is locked in through the 2030 season, which could make it easier to not take another pass rusher with the No. 2 pick, but Carter is seen as the best player in the draft and would give the Browns arguably the most dangerous pass-rushing duo the league has seen in years.

This would be a slam dunk if the Browns already had a solution at quarterback, but with just Kenny Pickett and an injured Deshaun Watson under contract, it’s anybody’s guess who will be the starter in Week 1.

There is certainly a contingent of fans who would love for the Browns to take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick, but if they don’t, it seems like a safe bet they will look to select a quarterback in the later rounds.

There are a few weeks left, but many signs are pointing toward Carter being the pick.

