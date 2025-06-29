Analyst Calls For Shedeur Sanders To Face Consequences For Speeding

Shedeur Sanders was in consideration to go to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he wound up sliding all the way down to the fifth round instead.

The Browns knew they were getting immense value in Sanders at that point of the draft, and now have a high-upside prospect that can potentially develop into a starter.

Sanders might not have the biggest frame or arm, but he’s a good processor in the pocket and able to make big plays downfield when given time to scan.

He’s also a fearless player who is able to stand in the pocket and take hits in order to let a play develop longer.

However, Sanders is also young and is prone to mistakes like speeding while driving.

Recently, Sanders was ticketed for going over 100 mph in a 65-mph zone and people like Justice B. Hill of Cleveland.com believe he shouldn’t be able to use the roads anymore.

“To me, Shedeur Sanders should lose the right to use our roads. He’s rich, and he can Uber anywhere he might want to go. People shouldn’t trust him to take his lead foot off the peddle. I know I won’t,” Hill wrote. “For now, I’ll withhold judgment about his football ability. I won’t, however, withhold my judgment about his driving. The judge who handled his second traffic citation should have taken away his driver’s license. The man should’ve lost the privilege of driving on our streets.”

For someone like Hill who is concerned for his and other people’s safety, it makes sense why they’d call for Sanders to lose his road privileges.

While that likely won’t happen, Sanders needs to be more careful before he and someone else gets hurt.

