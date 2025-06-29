Analyst Names ‘Favorite’ For Browns’ Starting QB Job

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback numbers problem heading into training camp.

While they started the offseason with no viable options for the 2025 NFL campaign, the Browns now need to sort through a list of names featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco is the elder statesman with the most NFL experience, while Pickett has the pedigree of a former first-round pick looking to prove he belongs in the league.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Sanders are the new rookies who represent upside and hope at the position.

As of now, it’s believed Flacco is in the lead to start Week 1, though Pickett is apparently not too far behind him via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“From what I understand, I’d handicap Joe Flacco as the favorite going into training camp, but Kenny Pickett’s gonna have a chance to steal that job from him. I think it’s more likely that it’s Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco than Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. I know one thing is clear. Four quarterbacks on the roster, there may be a question at the end of August: Is there one out? Is one getting traded? From what I understand, [the Browns are] not planning to move on from either rookies. Whichever vet loses this job may be on the trading block,” Wolfe said.

Stacking up the Browns 4-man QB race Joe Flacco vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel headed into summer. For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/ATVDYfBjoQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 25, 2025

As Wolfe laid out, Flacco makes sense as the projected starter though head coach Kevin Stefanski will need to evaluate Pickett and the others at some point.

It’s hard to imagine that Cleveland will carry four quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster, so it’s very likely that one of the four is cut or traded before the regular season begins.

NEXT:

Insider Drops Reality Check On Browns’ Division Hopes