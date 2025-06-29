Browns Nation

Sunday, June 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names ‘Favorite’ For Browns’ Starting QB Job

Analyst Names ‘Favorite’ For Browns’ Starting QB Job

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Names ‘Favorite’ For Browns’ Starting QB Job
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback numbers problem heading into training camp.

While they started the offseason with no viable options for the 2025 NFL campaign, the Browns now need to sort through a list of names featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco is the elder statesman with the most NFL experience, while Pickett has the pedigree of a former first-round pick looking to prove he belongs in the league.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Sanders are the new rookies who represent upside and hope at the position.

As of now, it’s believed Flacco is in the lead to start Week 1, though Pickett is apparently not too far behind him via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

As Wolfe laid out, Flacco makes sense as the projected starter though head coach Kevin Stefanski will need to evaluate Pickett and the others at some point.

It’s hard to imagine that Cleveland will carry four quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster, so it’s very likely that one of the four is cut or traded before the regular season begins.

Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation