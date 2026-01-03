Analyst Calls Out A Major Issue With Browns Accountability

It feels like a shakeup is coming for the Cleveland Browns, but no one is sure just how big it’ll be. Some reports have stated that head coach Kevin Stefanski might be leaving the team, while it sounds like general manager Andrew Berry could stick around.

That doesn’t sit right with some people, including Daryl Ruiter. Writing on social media, Ruiter said that Stefanski and Berry have always been considered a package deal, and if the head coach is leaving, the general manager should go too.

“Not a fan of selective accountability. If you spend 5 years saying a coach & GM are tied together they should be in year 6 as well. Andrew Berry is just as much to blame for the product on the field the last 2 years. He’s also to blame for the worst trade and contract in history,” Ruiter wrote on X.

Like Stefanski, Berry isn’t the only one responsible for the disappointment plaguing the Browns, but he definitely has a hand in what has happened.

Many analysts have reminded fans just how deeply involved Berry was with the Deshaun Watson acquisition, which is still considered one of the worst trades in recent NFL history.

That alone could be enough to cost many GMs their jobs, but Berry has done a lot of good, too. The most recent draft, for example, was a home run and could be laying the groundwork for a very bright future.

For years, fans have heard how linked Stefanski and Berry are. So, it doesn’t feel right to some people that Stefanski may be given his walking papers while Berry gets to stay.

Perhaps that is because the Browns’ ownership believes that Berry can strike gold in the draft yet again. He may have laid out a plan that seems feasible and promising. Or maybe they believe he can be a lasting and positive presence that helps guide this team.

