Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Addressing Key Position Group

The Cleveland Browns are a better team now than they were last season, at least on paper.

Nevertheless, as much as they’ve improved, their wide receiver room is still suspect, to say the least.

Notably, that’s why NFL analyst Pat McGuire was disappointed to see the team spend little to no money and make little effort to address that situation.

In the latest edition of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he questioned the Browns’ approach to their pass-catchers corps:

“Look all the way down there at No. 31, $17.1 [million] just ahead of the Chargers, is your Cleveland Browns. Second-last in the league in wide-receiver spending. Our pass-catchers are going to be our tight ends, with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., but you can’t just roll into a questionably healthy Cedric Tillman and just pray that Jerry Jeudy has 1229 yards like he did last year,” McGuire said.

The group talks about the #Browns ranking second LAST in the league in WR spending. #DawgPound "You can't just roll into a questionably healthy Cedric Tillman and just pray that Jerry Jeudy has 1229 yards like he did last year." –@p_mcguire18 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/rlqYdB56tD — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 24, 2025

It’s hard to disagree with this statement.

Granted, Tillman has shown signs of promise, and he should be in for an expanded role next season, but he’s an unproven commodity nonetheless.

Jerry Jeudy is coming off his best season as a pro, but he struggled with consistency during his days with the Denver Broncos, so there are no guarantees about him, either.

The bulk of his production came with Jameis Winston behind center, and he’s not even there anymore.

Signing Diontae Johnson was a low-risk/high-reward pickup, but it’s been four years since he had a breakout year, and his yard totals have dropped every year since.

The Browns are going to roll with a run-heavy offense, and Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson will most likely handle the bulk of the workload.

Then again, you also need a somewhat competent passing game to find success in this league.

And given the team’s shaky quarterback situation, not having a bona fide pass-catcher could spell disaster.

