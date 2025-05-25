Former Seahawks Lineman Being Urged To Sign With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line was the most disappointing unit on the team in 2024.

They took a big step back, and while losing coach Bill Callahan most definitely had plenty to do with that, health and injuries also took a big toll on them.

That’s why the team needs to make sure that doesn’t happen to them again.

Unfortunately, they failed to address their need for youth and depth early in the offseason.

With that in mind, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report argued that they should make a run at former Seattle Seahawks OT George Fant, who’s still a free agent:

“Jack Conklin has missed 34 games since 2021. Dawand Jones has sat out 13 games in two years. The Browns haven’t re-signed Jedrick Wills Jr. Their top two offensive tackles have an extensive recent injury history, so they need reliable depth at that position. Fant has 75 career starts with experience on both sides of the line. He can fill in for Conklin or Jones,” Moton wrote.

The Browns seem to be quite high on Dawand Jones.

Granted, he’s looked like a legitimate star when he’s been out there, and he can hold his own on both sides of the line.

Nevertheless, he’s missed almost as many games as he’s played, and that’s not a flattering or promising trend as he enters the third season of his career.

Even if this unit stays healthy and does well, the Browns don’t seem to have much of a plan for the future, and they will have to address that in the upcoming offseason, most likely with several draft picks.

You can’t win or be a consistent team when your quarterback is constantly running for his life and into collapsed pockets, and you also need someone to create gaps for the running game.

Adding Fant shouldn’t be expensive, and he could be a solid insurance policy for a team that clearly needs more options in that area.

