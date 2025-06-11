Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Analyst Calls Out Browns For Questionable Move With Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are trying to figure out who their starting quarterback is going to be.

Shedeur Sanders reportedly was the best QB on the field at OTAs, but that wasn’t against high-end competition.

That’s why analyst Tony Rizzo wants to know why the rookie has yet to take snaps against the No. 1 defense at minicamp.

“I think that guy’s the best quarterback in camp,” Rizzo said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Rizzo also called out the media for not asking head coach Kevin Stefanski why he hasn’t given Sanders that chance.

Rizzo, who’s been overly vocal in his support for Sanders, claimed that “my guy” is definitely better than Kenny Pickett, or at least he’s going to be.

Sanders does seem to have the highest upside among all of the options, including veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and may have been a value pick more than someone the Browns’ staff truly wanted at that point.

By that logic, he’s the fourth quarterback in the pecking order.

That said, the Browns should give each of them an opportunity to compete against their defensive starters.

They need to figure out who’s best for the team, even if it isn’t the QB they envisioned at first.

Hopefully, Sanders will get a fair shot.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation