Insider Addresses Myles Garrett’s Future In Cleveland

He just had the best season of his career, but there have been rumors about the Cleveland Browns potentially trading Myles Garrett. The defensive powerhouse has never had higher trade value, and the Browns could get back a lot if they trade him. Although it’s still a possibility, Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t see it happening.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, she made it clear that she feels completely certain that Garrett will stick with the Browns in 2026 and be an important part of the team as they attempt to become true contenders.

“I would say pretty darn close to 100%. You can never say never, but Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam have been adamant about not trading Myles Garrett. That they do feel like they’re poised to take off once they figure out the quarterback situation. If this team grows up a little bit this year and then a little bit more next year, they should be able to win some significant games next year. This year, maybe they can flirt with 8,9, or a Wild Card spot and then take off next year. Myles is still going to be Myles Garrett next year. They don’t want someone else to benefit from that. I would say still pretty close to 100%,” Cabot said.

"Pretty close to 100%. Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam have been adamant about not trading Myles Garrett. They do feel like they're poised to take off once they figure out the QB situation." 📞@MaryKayCabot on the chances of Myles Garrett being on the Browns this season pic.twitter.com/kYd4lXalJ7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 14, 2026

Although the team’s owner and general manager have publicly said they want to keep Garrett, there has been some ambiguity about their statements, which has left fans wondering how serious they are.

A Garrett trade at this point would be massive, and it would bring a ton to the Browns. Plus, it would give the reigning Defensive Player of the Year a chance to perform for a team that has a much better chance of becoming Super Bowl champions. In many ways, it would be a win-win.

But the Browns feel they are onto something good right now. Many believe they could be turning a corner, and some fans are expecting more wins in 2026, and potentially a lot more in the season after. So, the team might not want to lose Garrett just as they are getting good, especially since he will remain a lights-out defender for years to come.

Yes, the Browns would gain a lot if they traded Garrett, but they could use him, and he could be a fundamental asset as they rebuild and grow.

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Bernie Kosar Names His Choice For Browns' Starting QB