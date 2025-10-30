Analyst Claims Browns Misled Myles Garrett Before His Extension

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

The All-Pro defensive end tried to force his way out this past offseason, but the organization resisted his request.

Then, Garrett backpedaled and signed a record-breaking contract extension that, ironically, includes a no-trade clause.

That’s why some people believe that Garrett shouldn’t complain about the current state of the team, because he knew what he was getting into by deciding to stay.

Yet, according to analyst Bruce Drennan, that may not be the case.

He recently claimed that the Browns may have fooled Garrett by telling him they were trying to get Dak Prescott to be their quarterback.

“If you recall, before the season started, I reported to you that I had a source who informed me that the Browns were talking to the Dallas Cowboys about a trade that would have brought Dak Prescott here to Cleveland. Of course, that deal did not come about, but consider this: I also was informed by that source back then that the Browns sat down with Garrett and shared that they were in talks with Dallas to try to improve the quarterback situation, and shortly after that meeting, he signed his extension,” Drennan said.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

It might be an attempt by Drennan to validate a rumor he started that never seemed to gain any traction.

Or, the source that let him know about the Browns’ supposed interest in Prescott might not be reliable.

Then again, it may be a realistic possibility.

Garrett did say he knew who the team’s quarterback was going to be and was happy about it.

It’s hard to believe he was talking about Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

Potential deals fall apart all the time, for countless reasons.

Whether the Browns were actually trying to trade for Prescott or just made it look like they were to appease their superstar during a difficult contract negotiation is something no one may ever know.

