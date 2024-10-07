Browns Nation

Monday, October 7, 2024
Myles Garrett Believes Browns Need To ‘Soul Search’ After Loss

By
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of the league’s toughest schedules in 2024 heading into the year based on their opponents’ 2023 record.

Analysts had pointed to the team’s five-game stretch to begin the season as potentially the easiest of the year as the Browns faced teams that finished below .500 in 2023 in three straight weeks.

The Giants, Raiders, and Commanders won a combined 18 games last season, and Cleveland looked primed to have a strong record heading into the toughest part of their schedule.

A funny thing happened on the way to a winning record for Cleveland this season as the Browns lost three straight games to those aforementioned teams.

It’s an issue that led 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to make a strong statement after his team’s third loss in as many weeks (via X).

“I think we’re not playing to the standards that we set last year,” Garrett said, adding, “We have to go back and soul search.”

The Browns are searching for answers to turn around their season as they currently possess a 1-4 record and a very narrow chance to make the NFL postseason.

Cleveland’s defense was at its worst Sunday against the Commanders.

The Browns allowed 434 total offensive yards and 34 points, marks that are the team’s worst showing through the first five weeks.

Offensively, Cleveland did not perform any better.

The Browns had only 212 total yards against a Washington defense that had yielded more offense than that in every single game this season.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation