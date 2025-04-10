Analyst Compares Potential Browns Draft Pick To Antonio Brown

With 10 total picks, the Cleveland Browns will be one of the busier franchises when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in two weeks.

Cleveland has numerous holes to fill in their existing roster and will rely on an infusion of youth to overcome the franchise’s salary cap woes.

The Browns’ biggest needs are on the offensive side because the roster lacks talented players at the skill positions, and Cleveland is expected to use multiple picks to improve this area.

Analyst Benjamin Solak believes one player the Browns have been linked to could be a game-changer, likening the prospect to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Solak had high praise for 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, naming the Browns’ target as “the best receiver in this draft.”

“Hunter’s stop-start ability is out of this world. The receiver who he reminds me of, in terms of that movement skill, is Antonio Brown,” Solak said.

Solak wasn’t the only person singing Hunter’s praises during a video clip that fellow analyst Mina Kimes shared on X.

Kimes noted she initially believed Hunter could excel as a defensive back instead of a wide receiver in the NFL.

She admitted her tune changed after watching Hunter’s workout during the NFL Combine.

Kimes teased that watching Hunter was like a “mini John Wick movie” because of his ability to make defenders miss tackles and forcing “the bad guys” to chase him down as he runs toward his endzone.

Hunter’s stats could improve in the NFL once he focuses solely on his offensive skills, Kimes said.

Hunter proved his offensive abilities at Colorado last season, recording a team-best 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

