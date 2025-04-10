Browns Nation

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Analyst Names Best Day 3 Draft Prospect Fit For Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Much of the focus regarding the Browns’ draft plans has centered around what Cleveland will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Although that first-round selection is a potential game-changer for the franchise, the Browns own nine other picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland could find exceptional value with its Day 3 selections, including the organization’s four picks in the sixth round this year.

Analyst Mason Cameron is pointing to the defensive unit as one group where Cleveland could add exceptional value.

Cameron believes the Browns should target one cornerback on the final day of the draft, pointing to California defensive back Nohl Williams as a player the Browns should add to their roster.

“Williams is a strong press-man cornerback who can make a living at the NFL level with his physicality, which could make him a starter in the right system. In his final season at Cal, Williams generated a 73.6 PFF coverage grade in Cover-1 looks, making him a clean fit in a Cleveland defense that ran Cover 1 at the second-highest rate (33.7%) in the NFL last season,” Cameron said.

The analyst believes Williams would find a role in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system because the Browns utilize man coverage often.

Williams played for two different schools during his collegiate career, starting with the UNLV Rebels in 2020.

The 6-foot-1 prospect played in 52 games over the past five seasons, recording 203 tackles, 25 pass deflections, 14 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

He played his final two seasons with the Bears, helping California earn back-to-back bowl berths for only the second time in the past 15 seasons.

Browns Nation Staff
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation