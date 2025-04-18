Analyst Compares Rumored Browns WR Prospect To Deebo Samuel

The Cleveland Browns are scouting for offensive firepower as they head into the draft.

After a season of quarterback uncertainty, finding a reliable target for whoever takes the snaps has become paramount for a team looking to bounce back in the competitive AFC North.

Missouri wideout Luther Burden III has emerged as a standout prospect on the Browns’ radar, drawing comparisons to one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Deebo Samuel.

During a recent segment on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts III echoed similar praise, emphasizing Burden’s dynamic play style and potential fit in Cleveland’s offense.

“The comparison I have for him is simple: he’s Deebo Samuel. His run after catch is amazing. I think, honestly, Travis Hunter is probably one in my book when it comes to yards after catch or run after catch. I think Luther is two,” Shorts said.

The #Browns need playmakers, and Missouri WR Luther Burden could be available at pick 33. Former NFL WR @CShortsIII says Burden's player comp is new #Commanders WR Deebo Samuel#Ultimate216 | https://t.co/aCi820vLQo pic.twitter.com/jyZAE2DrRS — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 17, 2025

The comparison to the San Francisco 49ers’ versatile weapon isn’t just casual praise.

Burden’s game tape reveals a receiver who thrives in space, with a significant portion of his receptions coming within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Much like Samuel, he transforms these short passes into substantial gains through his exceptional run-after-catch ability.

Shorts highlighted Burden’s explosiveness with the ball in his hands, noting how he combines strength with impressive speed.

Burden’s 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the combine confirmed what scouts had seen on film – he can pull away from defenders in the open field.

What makes Burden particularly attractive to NFL teams is his versatility.

For the Cleveland Browns specifically, pairing Burden with Jerry Jeudy could create a dynamic receiving duo that would give opposing defensive coordinators headaches.

His ability to create mismatches and excel after the catch would add another dimension to the Browns’ offensive attack.

