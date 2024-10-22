Analyst Defends Browns Fans For Actions After Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns fanbase made the rounds online on Sunday.

They actually cheered when Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with what seemed to be a season-ending injury right away, and some of Watson’s teammates, as well as other professional athletes, took offense at that.

Following the game, the players called out the fans for cheering after Watson went down.

Some even went as far as to call him “a model citizen.”

With that in mind, NFL analyst Adam Schein wanted to set the record straight.

In defense of the Browns fans… They weren’t cheering Watson getting hurt. They were thrilled they don’t have to look at someone who is awful in every sense and has stolen their joy and football season and doesn’t care about Cleveland. And I get it. @VSiNLive pic.twitter.com/fNZ16s9F40 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 21, 2024

He wanted everybody to remember that Watson hasn’t been a good football player for the Browns, but more than that, he’s been accused of terrible things off the field.

Schein doesn’t think the Browns were cheering about his injury as much as they were cheering about the fact that they don’t have to watch him play anymore.

He called him the face of failure and someone the fan base found to be a loathsome person because of his alleged actions off the gridiron.

Schein also stated that Watson received the worst contract in the history of sports and is an example of Jimmy Haslam not knowing what he was doing.

On top of that, he remembered that Watson checked out pre-game last season despite being cleared to play by the medical staff, stating that he didn’t even seem to be interested in being there.

To be clear, there’s no valid reason to cheer for a player getting hurt.

Still, it’s also quite easy to understand why he didn’t get much sympathy, and perhaps it would’ve been better for some of the players to sit this one out.

