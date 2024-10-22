Insider Reveals What Signing Bailey Zappe Means For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns have to make moves.

For the third time in as many seasons, Kevin Stefanski’s team will have to roll with multiple guys at the quarterback position.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson also had to leave the loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a finger injury.

The team hasn’t shared information about Thompson-Robinson’s status, but now that they’ve signed Bailey Zappe, Browns insider Tony Grossi isn’t optimistic.

He pointed out that, given that they signed Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, they’ll have to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks, meaning that Thompson-Robinson’s injury could keep him sidelined for a while.

The Browns must keep Bailey Zappe on their active roster at least 3 weeks after poaching him from Chiefs PS. Which means DTR’s injury is multiple weeks. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 22, 2024

The Browns are likely to roll with Jameis Winston as the starter next week.

As the Browns have learned the hard way, you can never have too many quarterbacks on your team, and Watson has struggled with injuries in his career.

Zappe is no superstar by any means, but he does come with some experience.

He made 14 appearances (eight starts) for the New England Patriots over the past two seasons before signing with the Chiefs.

Bill Belichick turned to him multiple times when Mac Jones was either hurt or playing poorly.

He’s thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes.

Hopefully, the team won’t need to turn to him.

