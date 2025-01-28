Jordan Palmer Believes Jalen Milroe Is Worth No. 2 Pick For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make in the offseason.

They have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

They also happen to have several needs on their roster.

Nonetheless, perhaps no need is as pressing as their glaring need for a quarterback.

They were tied to the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the past.

However, in recent weeks, it seems like the attention has shifted towards Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reached out to former QB-turned-QB guru Jordan Palmer to gather his thoughts on Milroe.

When asked whether Milroe was worthy of going second overall, Palmer didn’t hesitate to say yes:

“Yeah, absolutely,” Palmer said when asked if Milroe warrants one of the top-2 picks in NFL draft.

Then, he raved about his athleticism, his physical traits, and his leadership and personality:

“I think people think they’re going to blown away by his athleticism, and leave getting blown away with his personality and how he’s just a magnet, and how he has just an honest, great spirit about him. I think that’ll be a big takeaway,” Palmer said.

Milroe has been considered a second-round pick for most of the pre-draft process, and he doesn’t appear to be as NFL-ready as other prospects.

The athleticism is evident and mesmerizing, but his decision-making and passing have often left something to be desired.

If anything, he might be a bit of a project, and the Browns will most likely need to rely on a bridge quarterback for one season at the very least.

The talk about him might not be about whether he’s worthy of being taken by the Browns as much as it is about whether he’s worthy of going No. 2.

Perhaps the Browns can trade down and still select him later in the first round.

NEXT:

Analyst Warns Browns About Possible QB Pick At No. 2