Thursday, January 9, 2025
Analyst Defends Browns’ Recent Coaching Hire

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t take much time to find their new offensive line coach.

They hired former Rice University head coach Mike Bloomgren to take the reins of that unit.

It didn’t take long before some fans and analysts questioned the move, considering that he didn’t come from the NFL.

However, he does have an NFL background.

That’s why Ken Carman believes it was a good hire.

Talking to Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the analyst stated that the Browns don’t want him to be a head coach; they just want him to coach the offensive line.

While he hasn’t been in the league for a while, he was an assistant offensive coordinator for the New York Jets at one point, helping them go 11-5.

Moreover, he’s had plenty of experience coaching offensive lines and as an offensive assistant coach.

During his time at Stanford, he coached stars like Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey and helped develop 12 players who became NFL players.

The Browns desperately needed to make a move there.

They went from having one of the best – if not the best- offensive line coaches in the game, Bill Callahan, to struggling mightily at the position.

Now, they have one of Callahan’s pupils, and it’s not like he could do much worse than what we saw this past season.

