Browns Nation

Monday, October 27, 2025
Analyst Delivers Blunt Message To Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Delivers Blunt Message To Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game, and once again, it wasn’t even close.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they also lost rookie stars Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger to injury.

After watching them fail to get anything going against the New England Patriots in Week 8, analyst Tony Rizzo urged ownership to move on from the current regime.

“Blow it up! Blow it up! It’s OK. It’s OK. Nothing they’re doing right now is working. Nothing,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo stated that there is no way Andrew Berry should remain as their general manager with just one good draft class, especially considering that he made one of the worst trades in NFL history when he acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

He also pointed out that in Berry’s tenure as GM, the team still doesn’t have a franchise quarterback.

Despite a successful 2025 NFL Draft, which included Judkins and Schwesinger as well as Mason Graham, Berry hasn’t done a good job, and it’s hard to imagine that any other general manager would be retained based on the on-field results.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves his fair share of the blame for the team’s struggles as well, but he’s made the most of the roster he’s been given.

Browns Nation