Analyst Delivers Tough Message For Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much momentum on offense this season, to say the least.

While a lot of that is due to the players’ subpar execution, most of the responsibility has to fall on the head coach.

That’s why analyst Garrett Bush is calling out Kevin Stefanski.

“How many weeks do I gotta hear you say you gotta consistently be better? … You picked the players. It wasn’t good enough. You’re coaching them. It’s not good enough. The offense. Not good enough. … They actively chose these garbage players. I’m not giving him zero passes,” Bush said.

That’s true to a point, but Stefanski has also dealt with his share of bad luck.

There’s only so much a team can do at quarterback, and that responsibility falls on Andrew Berry, who brought in four new signal-callers this offseason, including current starter Joe Flacco.

The offensive line needs to be better as well.

That’s not to say that Stefanski deserves the benefit of the doubt anymore, as not many head coaches would’ve been able to keep their job after a three-win season.

But despite these well-documented struggles, the front office deserves most of the blame, in particular for the Deshaun Watson trade that still hangs over the franchise.

Whatever the case, this could be a make-or-break season for Stefanski, and whether he is to blame will be irrelevant.

He might lose his job if the Browns can’t show some significant improvement.

