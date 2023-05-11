Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Describes His Disappointment In Browns’ Reported Home Opener

Analyst Describes His Disappointment In Browns’ Reported Home Opener

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to meet the Cincinnati Bengals for their home opener.

And while that might be a big attraction and great news for the fans, Browns analyst Tony Grossi isn’t very excited about that.

Per Grossi, the home opener is an attraction itself, so the team doesn’t need to have a divisional rivalry game on the very first game of the season.

Grossi claims that there were three great attractions in Cleveland last season, which were the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals, citing that they’re “wasting” the home opener by playing the Bengals.

Notably, the Browns have found plenty of success against the Bengals in recent times, so it would be nice for the fans — and obviously, the team — to start off the season on a high note.

Joe Burrow went 0-4 versus the Browns before finally beating them last season, but he’ll now get to face a revamped defensive unit with a much better coordinator, all while Deshaun Watson does his own thing in a much-improved offense.

Truth be told, it’s been way too long since we had some NFL action, so most fans may not even care who’s going to be the rival for the home opener as long as there’s some football.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

PFF Names Their Most Underrated Browns Player

3 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Analyst Reveals Rumor About Browns' Week 1 Matchup

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Hosting Teammates Next Week For Practice

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Primetime Game Schedule

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce That Dog Logo Voting Is Now Open

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Tony Rizzo Has A New Name Suggestion For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Browns Have Released A Wide Receiver

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

2 days ago

Commentator Steve Smith Sr. on camera before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Steve Smith Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

3 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

3 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns OL Recently Visited With Colts

3 days ago

Analyst Says He Wouldn't Care If Browns Changed Their Name

3 days ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Unveil Finalists For Dawg Pound Logo

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Bears Have Signed A Former Browns TE

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Will Work Out XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Andrew Berry Has Clear Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

7 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Have To Make Roster Adjustments For Camp

7 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

1 week ago

PFF Names Their Most Underrated Browns Player

No more pages to load