PFF Names Their Most Underrated Browns Player

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t exactly a star-studded team, but they have more than enough to hold their own and compete at a high level.

That’s mostly thanks to their under-the-radar contributors, those hard-working guys who rarely get the credit.

One of those guys might as well be CB Martin Emerson, who was recently deemed the most underrated player on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave him a grade of 72.5 last season, stating that he ranked No. 17 among 90 cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps, and adding that he had the seventh-best incompletion percentage at his position (20.0%).

Emerson entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s a bit of a physical mismatch, as his size and strength allow him to overpower most wideouts in the league.

He’s not the most prolific tackler but was able to make an immediate impact, even though not many people talk about him as much as they should.

Of course, entering the league in the same draft and at the same position as standouts like Sauce Gardner, DaRon Bland, and Tariq Woolen will make him sort of live under their shadow, at least in the early stages of his career.

He’s coming off making 17 appearances (six starts) with 15 passes defended, one sack, 63 total tackles (12.0 solo), one tackle for a loss, and one QB hit.

Moreover, with the Browns looking to make a huge splash on defense upon Jim Schwartz’s arrival, perhaps he’ll have a bigger chance to shine and prove his worth to those who still aren’t familiar with his game.

