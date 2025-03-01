Travis Hunter Names 2 Browns Players That He Wants To Workout With

Travis Hunter, the exceptional two-way star preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, recently revealed some interesting connections at the NFL Scouting Combine.

When he was asked which NFL players he’d love to train with, two of his picks should have Browns fans grinning.

“Either Jerry Jeudy, because he’s from Florida and I’m from Florida and I always grew up watching him. Pat Surtain, I love how he works. I love his work ethic, his technique is always good. Denzel Ward. These are some of the people that I hit up when I was little, trying to get workouts in with ’em,” Hunter said, via B/R Gridiron.

The mention of two Browns — Jeudy and Ward — sparked speculation about Hunter’s potential NFL destination.

This connection feels particularly noteworthy considering Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Adding fuel to the fire, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made his position clear, stating that the organization views Hunter primarily as a wide receiver.

This aligns perfectly with Cleveland’s needs and could create an exciting scenario where Hunter joins forces with Jeudy, one of his childhood idols.

Hunter’s versatility remains one of his most appealing attributes. He’s expressed willingness to line up anywhere as a receiver, whether outside or in the slot.

A potential pairing with Jeudy could dramatically elevate Cleveland’s receiving corps, giving them a dynamic one-two punch that would challenge opposing secondaries.

The connection to players like Ward, Jeudy and Denver Broncos star Surtain suggests Hunter has been studying the right players.

If he’s been modeling his game after these established NFL stars, it’s clear he’s been putting in the work necessary to translate his collegiate dominance to the professional level.

