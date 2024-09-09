Analyst Does Not Mince Words About Deshaun Watson’s Performance

The Dallas Cowboys rode out of Cleveland on Sunday with a 33-17 victory over the Browns in a game that was never as close as the score indicated.

Dallas scored 27 unanswered points after Cleveland took a 3-0 lead, and the Browns never mustered an offensive answer for the Cowboys’ defense.

Analyst Dan Labbe was not ready to make any excuses for the Browns after Sunday’s walloping, either.

In an article on Cleveland.com, Labbe took issue with Deshaun Watson’s performance as the author did not mince words when it came to the quarterback.

“The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist when it comes to Watson, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, especially when a completion was a crapshoot on any ball thrown beyond the sticks,” Labbe said.

Labbe noted that Watson wasn’t fully to blame for the performance as the Cowboys exerted pressure on the quarterback thanks to his makeshift offensive line.

Still, Watson’s inaccuracy left little to desire for Labbe.

“When Watson did throw downfield, the ball was never close,” Labbe noted, adding, “He seemed slow to process when he did have time and eventually was simply trying to rely on his legs to make plays instead of his arm.”

Labbe noted that the pathetic performance “wasn’t rust;” instead, he saw the offensive effort as “a breakdown from everyone.”

Worst still, Labbe noted these flaws in Watson’s game have been present since the start of training camp and were on full display on Sunday when the game counted.

