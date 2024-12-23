Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns Possibly Trading Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are about to close out a disappointing season on a low note.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has lost yet another game, and at this point, some fans might rather watch them lose out to have a better positioning in the NFL Draft.

Needless to say, the players will never feel that way, and definitely not Myles Garrett.

The star defensive end recently made the rounds for seemingly putting a lot of pressure on the front office.

He claimed that as much as he wanted to be a Brown for life, he also wanted to play for a contending team.

That has raised plenty of speculation regarding his future with the team.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo shared his thoughts.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that as much as he wouldn’t like to see Garrett being traded, he would be okay with it.

"The way things are going right now, I wouldn't like it, but I'd be ok with it," – @TheRealTRizzo on the Browns trading Myles Garrett. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/D4Rejk41dV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 23, 2024

He believes no one should hold anything against Garrett for his words, as it’s hard to blame anybody for wanting to leave the team after how things have fared during his career there.

Of course, trading Garrett would pretty much mean that the team will rebuild, but Rizzo doesn’t think that would be a bad decision.

The Browns aren’t that far off, so they could look to run it back with a better quarterback.

But if they were to rebuild, they could get a massive haul in return for their former No. 1 pick.

