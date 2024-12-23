Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 23, 2024
Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns Possibly Trading Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are about to close out a disappointing season on a low note.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has lost yet another game, and at this point, some fans might rather watch them lose out to have a better positioning in the NFL Draft.

Needless to say, the players will never feel that way, and definitely not Myles Garrett.

The star defensive end recently made the rounds for seemingly putting a lot of pressure on the front office.

He claimed that as much as he wanted to be a Brown for life, he also wanted to play for a contending team.

That has raised plenty of speculation regarding his future with the team.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo shared his thoughts.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that as much as he wouldn’t like to see Garrett being traded, he would be okay with it.

He believes no one should hold anything against Garrett for his words, as it’s hard to blame anybody for wanting to leave the team after how things have fared during his career there.

Of course, trading Garrett would pretty much mean that the team will rebuild, but Rizzo doesn’t think that would be a bad decision.

The Browns aren’t that far off, so they could look to run it back with a better quarterback.

But if they were to rebuild, they could get a massive haul in return for their former No. 1 pick.

Browns Nation