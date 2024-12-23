Analyst Notes Wild Fact About Browns’ Victories This Season

The Cleveland Browns continue to struggle on the field, losing their fourth consecutive game in Cincinnati on Sunday.

A 24-6 loss to the Bengals became the Browns’ 12th defeat this season, ensuring Cleveland will be among the top 10 teams to pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s ability to record only three victories this season has disappointed a fanbase expecting the Browns to be in contention for a postseason berth heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Those were also costly victories, according to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

On X, the analyst shared a wild statistic from the Browns’ victories this season, revealing how expensive those have been for the franchise.

“Browns ownership has paid over $100 million per victory this season,” Ruiter said.

Cleveland’s total payroll has been among the league’s highest this season, especially on the offensive side.

According to analyst Warren Sharp, the Browns entered the season with the most expensive offense in the NFL.

most expensive offenses in 2024 1. $191.0M – Browns

2. $190.7M – Rams

3. $170.7M – Chiefs

4. $158.7M – Cowboys

5. $151.5M – Falcons

6. $149.8M – Giants

7. $149.3M – Colts

8. $147.5M – 49ers

9. $146.2M – Panthers

10. $140.8M – Bengals

11. $140.5M – Jaguars

Much of the team’s payroll situation is based on what the Browns owe now-injured quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 that the team and player have restructured twice since signing the pact.

Next season, Watson will have a cap hit north of $70 million.

Cleveland’s situation is among the league’s worst as the Browns are saddled with his contract and have few options to remove him from the roster without taking a massive dead cap hit in 2025.

