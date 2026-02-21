Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back Opinion On Kyler Murray, Browns Talk

Because they haven’t given a clear answer, it seems that the Cleveland Browns are still contemplating a number of approaches to their starting quarterback next season. Right now, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel are all reportedly in the mix, but anything can happen between now and next season.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals has been a rumored QB acquisition for several teams, including the Browns. As his time in Arizona seems to be coming to an end, there are some people who think he could make his way to Cleveland.

Garrett Bush isn’t a fan of this idea.

While speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Bush made his opinion very obvious.

“I ain’t no Kyler Murray fan. I don’t think he’s very good. I’m going with Shedeur Sanders,” Bush said.

The rumors about Murray being traded from the Cardinals continue to swirl, and many signs point to him leaving Arizona. And while Murray would bring years of experience, he would also bring concerns.

Many still want to see what Sanders is capable of. They don’t believe that he has been given a fair amount of time to show his talent, and they want to see him keep improving.

Meanwhile, trading for Murray would feel too much like the Deshaun Watson move several years ago, and people are still upset about just how much financial baggage the Browns took on in that trade. General manager Andrew Berry is already facing serious problems because of money and cap space issues, and bringing Murray into the fold would only make things worse.

On top of all that, Murray isn’t a sure thing because he has missed plenty of time due to injuries over the last few years. There could be upsides to him on the team, but the bad outweighs the good for a large portion of the fanbase.

Browns followers want to see their team make smart moves and invest in the talent they already have.

For most of them, trading for Murray would feel a lot like history repeating itself.

