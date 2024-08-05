Analyst ‘Don’t See’ Browns Being Interested In Brandon Aiyuk

The biggest name seemingly available in the trade market is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

After having a strong season last year, the 26-year-old athlete caused a stir when he asked the 49ers to trade him before the start of the team’s preseason activities.

While San Francisco has insisted the wide receiver would not be traded, rumors have swirled nonstop about his potential landing spots should the NFC West franchise make a move.

The Cleveland Browns have consistently been among the top landing spots for Aiyuk, and analyst Garrett Bush admitted making such a trade at this point seems unlikely.

“I don’t see it,” Bush said about the Aiyuk trade rumors (via Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’s Twitter video).

Rumors are swirling yet again linking the #Browns to #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, and @Gbush91 says these rumors have him a little confused #DawgPound | https://t.co/NqALFN8m8c pic.twitter.com/oWNmHr9NSy — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) August 5, 2024

Bush said that the move would be “late in the game” as Cleveland features multiple wide receivers already that do not have strong chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and a potential trade for the 49ers’ star could take away one of the team’s best receivers – Amari Cooper – in place of a budding superstar.

Cleveland just recently ended their standoff with Cooper as the receiver agreed to return to practice once he signed his restructured contract to include guaranteed compensation under the final year of his previous deal.

The analyst pointed out that Aiyuk would have an opportunity to grow with the core receivers on the Browns’ roster and the team’s signal caller, but a franchise believed to be in contention to make a deep playoff run would not swap the San Francisco player for Cooper.

