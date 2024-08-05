Za’Darius Smith Carted Off Field ‘In Obvious Pain’

The Cleveland Browns had multiple bouts with the injury bug last season, costing more than a dozen starters playing time during their 2023 campaign.

The start of the 2024 preseason has unfortunately picked up where the team left off dealing with injuries.

After last week’s scare with running back D’Onta Foreman and multiple other athletes throughout the nine training camp practices, Cleveland’s defensive line could be dealing with an issue with veteran Za’Darius Smith.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter an update as Smith was carted off the field during Monday’s practice as he was “in obvious pain.”

Here’s #Browns Za’Darius Smith being carted off. He was hunched over in obvious pain: https://t.co/rCIPcaxpBr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 5, 2024

Cabot reshared a video that The Plain Dealer’s co-worker Dan Labbe had posted on Twitter of Smith being driven off the field.

The injury occurred during a goal-line drill, and Smith grabbed his left knee after going down, Cabot shared.

Analyst Camryn Justice captured a video of the incident that she shared on Twitter, showing that Smith began to hop once the action happening during the passing play went beyond his reach.

Not sure how exactly it happened but #Browns DE Za'Darius Smith appears to have been injured on this play in practice. It didn't seem like there was contact but he was on the ground grabbing his left leg at the end of the play before trainers were called to the field with a cart. pic.twitter.com/N5xAlQBKpC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2024

No Browns player appears to make contact with Smith’s leg, and Justice acknowledged that in her caption of the video.

“It didn’t seem like there was contact but he was on the ground grabbing his left leg at the end of the play before trainers were called to the field with a cart,” Justice surmised.

Smith was an integral part of the team’s defense last season, recording 5.5 sacks to rank second on the team behind 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

