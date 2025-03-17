Analyst Doubles Down On Prediction For Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, and at this point, it’s anybody’s guess which direction the team will go with the pick, given how uncertain the top of this draft board is after No. 1.

It’s starting to look like a done deal that the Tennessee Titans will keep the No. 1 pick and take Miami’s Cam Ward but one analyst believes he has a strong idea of where the Browns are going with No. 2.

On a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jay Crawford doubled down on his belief that the Browns are taking Abdul Carter and that the extension with Myles Garrett confirmed it.

“I think they will. I had said two months ago when the Browns season ended, I had said on this show…what’s going to happen when we put another legitimate star defensive lineman on the other side for you, how does that change your life?”

Many assumed Carter would be a replacement for Garrett, but together, they can be the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duo and transform this defense.

Crawford stated he believes the Browns brought this idea up in a negotiation tactic with Garrett to convince him to stay, painting a picture of his future where he can finally avoid getting double-teamed due to having someone like Carter on the other side.

Carter was in the mix to be the No. 1 pick, but with Ward likely going to the Titans, Cleveland has a unique opportunity to pair generational pass-rushing talents on the same defense.

Now, if only they could figure out their quarterback situation.

