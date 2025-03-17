Insider Makes A Wild QB Suggestion For Browns

The initial waves have come and gone during this NFL free agency period, and with one week in the books, Cleveland Browns fans are still confused about the 2025 quarterback situation.

Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and is reportedly in line to compete for the starter’s role, but one insider recently made a wild suggestion for the team’s QB situation.

On a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd had an out-of-the-box suggestion and said the Browns should go get Desmond Ridder and Trey Lance.

“Honestly, I would go get Desmond Ridder and Trey Lance,” Lloyd said.

.@ByJasonLloyd drops a 💣on what he thinks the #Browns should do at quarterback: " I mean, at this point, what do you have to lose?"@Gbush91 reacts 🤯https://t.co/qgrrGMOgHT pic.twitter.com/FBI42FJQwc — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 17, 2025

The statement was met with plenty of pushback from his co-hosts, but Lloyd stressed that the Browns have nothing to lose at this point and might as well take a flyer on a potentially high-risk, low-reward option.

Ridder has 25 games under his belt now and has amassed 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, while Lance still hasn’t had much opportunity to prove what he is capable of.

Lance finally got to start a game in Week 18 for the Dallas Cowboys this past season and went 20-for-34 for 244 yards in his first start since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The former No. 3 overall pick is still just 24 years old and sitting in free agency.

He would be an interesting buy-low candidate for some team that still believes in his ability.

He was drafted third overall for a reason, and given where the Browns are at quarterback, Lloyd is right.

There’s nothing to lose at this point.

