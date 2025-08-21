Analyst Drops Surprising Shedeur Sanders Prediction

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for another season, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become a central talking point.

The fifth-round draft pick has shown flashes during preseason action that have caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

However, Sanders currently sits fourth on the team’s quarterback depth chart behind veterans and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Questions about his roster spot and potential playing time continue to generate debate among Browns supporters.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently offered his prediction on how many games Sanders might be able to win if given the opportunity this season.

“I think he is not going to get as many starts as I would like. But I think Shedeur wins 2 games for the Browns this year. When and where they are? I have no idea,” Rizzo said.

How many games will Shedeur Sanders win for the Browns this season? pic.twitter.com/SWLk8UeBww — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 20, 2025

Sanders made a strong first impression in his preseason debut against Carolina, completing passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite that performance, he faces a challenging path up the depth chart with Joe Flacco locked in as the Week 1 starter and both Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett competing for backup roles.

The rookie has dealt with some injuries and received limited work with the first-team offense, which has slowed his early progress.

Still, many within the organization view him as an intriguing long-term prospect who could develop into something special.

Cleveland’s recent history at quarterback suggests opportunities could emerge for backup players throughout the season.

The team has dealt with significant instability at the position, and injuries or poor performance could open doors for Shedeur Sanders.

Rizzo’s prediction reflects both realistic expectations and confidence in Sanders’ abilities.

Whether through spot starts or relief appearances, the rookie may find chances to prove himself as the season unfolds.

