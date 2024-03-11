Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

Jerry Jeudy probably lessens any urgency the Cleveland Browns had to improve their wide receiver room.

But that doesn’t mean Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski don’t have some serious calculations remaining.

Amari Cooper, Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are all free agents after the 2024 season, with Cooper on the wrong side of 30.

That led the Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling to write about how Jeudy factors into how the Browns might replace their current WR1 (via Chris Easterling on Twitter).

My column: Jerry Jeudy trade one for Cleveland #Browns' now and, possibly, future https://t.co/OIU8HgBFLq via @beaconjournal — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) March 11, 2024

Cooper had some early-career inconsistencies, but he is coming off his best statistical season ever.

If he maintains that level of play next season, would Berry pay to see if Cooper does it again in 2025?

Easterling points out that Jeudy is also due for an extension, though the timing of such a deal is uncertain.

Berry can significantly improve the Browns’ salary cap situation by extending the team’s newest receiver before the season starts.

It would be more prudent, however, to see if Jeudy hits it off with Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson first.

If Stefanski and new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey establish a fruitful connection between the two, Cooper’s future lies elsewhere.

Another factor discussed by Easterling is the upcoming draft, with its exceptionally deep wide receiver class.

In Berry’s perfect world, a 2024 draft pick would lead a dominant trio that includes Cedric Tillman and David Bell.

But if Jeudy rediscovers his mojo in Cleveland, the chances of him being the team’s new WR1 in 2025 will likely be high.