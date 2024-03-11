Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

Social media is full of Cleveland Browns fans sharing their free agency wish lists.

With Nick Chubb’s recovery timeline still in question, running backs are among the players in question.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard are among the most desired additions.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson recently noted the Browns’ interest in a somewhat less popular free agent (via Aaron Wilson on Twitter).

A developing market to watch is #Colts running back Zach Moss with interest from #Texans #Titans #Packers #Browns per league sources. Moss coming off productive season for #Colts @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

The former Baltimore Sun reporter and current Texans beat writer says Cleveland is looking at Zach Moss.

Moss had a productive season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, especially when filling in for the team’s injured starter in the offensive backfield, Jonathan Taylor.

Over five starts beginning in Week 2, Moss racked up 576 total yards and five touchdowns.

That includes 110 receiving yards, with 14 catches on 17 targets.

Moss was not as successful stepping back into a starting role late in the season.

From Weeks 12-14, Moss managed just 2.6 yards per carry and added 8 catches for 54 yards.

At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Moss looks like the stereotypical Browns rusher.

He brings a combination of speed and power that prompted the 2020 Bills to draft him in the third round.

But he never found himself playing a major role before Taylor was injured.

Cleveland probably sees him as a viable stopgap and affordable “Plan B” behind the rehabbing Chubb.

Jerome Ford had some moments in 2023 but did not establish himself as a top-notch rusher, and Kareem Hunt has likely played his last snap in a Cleveland uniform.