Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faced plenty of criticism and mockery when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

He was in the midst of a very complicated legal situation and facing some serious allegations.

On top of that, the team gave up a lot to get him, and they signed him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract extension, even knowing he would have to serve a suspension.

Fast forward to today, and that trade is looking very bad.

Considering that, Browns analyst Ashley Bastock believes Watson needs to lead this team to the playoffs to shift the narrative back in his favor, per Sports4CLE on YouTube.

She talked about how not many people have discussed Watson and the Browns’ offense lately, stating that it’s easier to ignore him because of the allegations.

She also noted that everybody raved about Joe Flacco, the defense, and Jim Schwartz when they made it to the playoffs last season, and while wins aren’t a quarterback stat, winning is all that matters.

Truth be told, patience is running out.

The fan base wants to see Watson paying back the massive investment this team made to get him, and they want him to be the same player he was back in Clemson and with the Houston Texans.

Anything short of that next season might force the team to make an uncomfortable decision and continue their never-ending pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

19 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

24 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

5 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers helmet on the sidelines prior to the start of the NFL preseason game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Analyst Links Browns With Chargers WR

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

5 hours ago

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Braylon Edwards

Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

2 days ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

2 days ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

3 days ago

Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

No more pages to load