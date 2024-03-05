Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

The Cleveland Browns faced plenty of criticism and mockery when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

He was in the midst of a very complicated legal situation and facing some serious allegations.

On top of that, the team gave up a lot to get him, and they signed him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract extension, even knowing he would have to serve a suspension.

Fast forward to today, and that trade is looking very bad.

Considering that, Browns analyst Ashley Bastock believes Watson needs to lead this team to the playoffs to shift the narrative back in his favor, per Sports4CLE on YouTube.

She talked about how not many people have discussed Watson and the Browns’ offense lately, stating that it’s easier to ignore him because of the allegations.

She also noted that everybody raved about Joe Flacco, the defense, and Jim Schwartz when they made it to the playoffs last season, and while wins aren’t a quarterback stat, winning is all that matters.

Truth be told, patience is running out.

The fan base wants to see Watson paying back the massive investment this team made to get him, and they want him to be the same player he was back in Clemson and with the Houston Texans.

Anything short of that next season might force the team to make an uncomfortable decision and continue their never-ending pursuit of a franchise quarterback.