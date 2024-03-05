Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

Most Cleveland Browns fans won’t even tune in to watch the first day of the NFL Draft.

This has become a bit of a tradition for years now, as the Deshaun Watson trade devoided this team of first-round selections for years.

Fortunately, this will be the final year they’ll have to give up their first-round pick, barring any future trades.

Considering that, The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler shared his thoughts about who this team could potentially pursue in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns will be on the clock with the No. 54 selection, and Brugler believes Andrew Berry will use it to get WR Ricky Pearsall out of Florida (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

In his latest mock draft The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the #Browns selecting Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. pic.twitter.com/Z67eFH4lyL — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) March 5, 2024

He argues that as much as the Browns could also be looking to get a defensive tackle and offensive tackle, this selection might come down to who’s available this deep into the first two rounds.

The Browns lack depth in the WR room behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Cedric Tillman is expected to have a more prominent role in his second season in the league, but there’s still a significant shortage of talent there.

Needless to say, this selection might also be shaped by whatever the Browns are able to do — or not do — in free agency.

Over the past couple of weeks, they’ve been linked with guys like Tyler Boyd, Mike Williams, and even Calvin Ridley.