Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay ‘Safe’ With The Browns

The Cleveland Browns spent a lot to get Deshaun Watson, and we don’t mean just money.

Besides his fully-guaranteed $230 million contract, all the draft capital they gave away in the trade will also be a factor when talking about him.

That’s why they cannot afford to have another disappointing season from him in 2024.

Despite that, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho doesn’t think this will be a make-or-break campaign for the Clemson product.

Talking on FS1’s “Speak,” Acho stated that there are three ways any player can be safe in the league: if his team wins, he balls out, or he gets a lot of money.

Watson checks that last box, and even though he wasn’t playing great, the team was still winning football games with him at the helm.

Acho wasn’t as disappointed as other people with his level of play, adding that Watson has either been normal or solid.

Then again, if he’s terrible in 2024 — which he doesn’t think will be the case — he’s still going to be in the league, albeit most likely not as a starter.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Browns need better production from their $230 million quarterback.

Watson showed glimpses of his old self last season, particularly in the comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, so there’s still hope he’s going to be back to that level.

If that’s not the case, the Browns might have no choice but to assess all their options at quarterback for the future.

