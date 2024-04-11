Browns Nation

Thursday, April 11, 2024
Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

By
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

For years, Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns offense.

On top of being their best offensive player, he’s also been a leader, someone who has put the team first over and over, and a strong and respected voice in the locker room.

That’s why it wasn’t a surprise to see him take one for the team again, restructuring his contract to lower his base salary ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Tony Grossi took to Twitter to urge the fans to put an end to the “let’s draft a running back at No. 54” talk once and for all.

There was never a doubt that the team was going to do right by him, and they gave him a chance to earn that money back with incentives.

That should also mean that he’s going to be ready for the start of the season and that he’s quite optimistic about his recovery and ability to be the same player he was again,

Otherwise, he would just be giving up money.

The Browns will most likely use that No. 54 selection on defense, either to land a defensive tackle or a linebacker.

As for the running back corps, they currently have more than enough depth behind Chubb to make sure he gets enough time to recover.

Jerome Ford will hold down the fort, with newcomers Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman also ready to step up if need be.

NEXT:  Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation