Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A ‘Must-Win’ Situation

Throughout the offseason and preseason, Browns fans have repeatedly heard how much better the roster is now compared to squads from two or three years.

That’s partially due to Browns GM Andrew Berry continuing to find talented athletes he can acquire at a discount to surround his playmakers on offense and defense.

This week, the Browns will have a chance to confirm analysts’ beliefs that this Cleveland roster is the best in recent memory when they face the New York Giants.

The Giants are a team that on paper has inferior players at most positions on the field compared to the Browns, meaning Cleveland should be – and betting-wise is – favored to win this Week 3 matchup.

According to analyst Matt Fontana, the Browns should approach this game as a contest they simply cannot afford to lose (via X).

“This is a must-win because you are just frankly the better team,” Fontana said about the Browns, adding, “I cannot have Sunday be the loss we shouldn’t have. The Browns have so many spots on the field in which they have the advantage.”

Fontana said that most NFL teams will win one game each year they should not win and will lose one game they should not have.

Cleveland is no exception to that rule, according to Fontana.

With division games coming up in the near future as well as multiple games against teams that are currently undefeated, Cleveland’s schedule over the next two weeks – at home against New York, on the road against Washington – is perhaps the easiest stretch the Browns will enjoy this year.

