Thursday, September 19, 2024
Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

With fantasy football and gambling prevalent across the country, NFL players’ stats are more critical now than ever to some individuals.

For these folks, it’s not whether the team wins or loses, but rather how well an individual did in the game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not one of those individuals.

The 6-foot-4 athlete explained that stats are not important to him; rather, Watson’s focus is on winning football games.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared that sentiment on X as Watson answered a question during his press conference this week about his statistical performance.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was asked about QB stats and leading league in passing in 2020 and says it didn’t matter because Texans went 4-12,” Petrak wrote in his social media post.

Watson’s stats for the 2024 regular season are anything but spectacular.

Through two games, the quarterback has completed 46 of his 79 throws for 355 yards and one passing touchdown against two interceptions.

On the ground, Watson has scrambled for 59 yards on 10 rushes, scoring one rushing touchdown in 2024.

Those stats are significantly different than his 2020 season, one in which he completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.

He also added 444 rushing yards and three scoring runs to those incredible numbers despite his team finishing the year by winning only one out of every four games the Texans played that season.

Since coming to Cleveland, Watson has not played a full season as he’s dealt with off-the-field issues and injuries.

Watson will look to add to the win column and his stats this week as the Browns host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

