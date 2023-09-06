Analyst Explains Why Kevin Stefanski Is On The Hot Seat This Season

It’s been a tough couple of seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

Granted that the team plays in one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League and hadn’t had an ideal situation at quarterback, but still.

Kevin Stefanski’s tenure in charge of the team hasn’t been as successful as it seemed it would be when he first took over.

That’s why former NFL player James Jones believes he should be on the hot seat to enter the season.

Talking on FS1’s “Speak” this week, Jones explained that Stefanski is entering his fourth season with the team, and he’s only made it to the playoffs once.

.@89JonesNTAF breaks down why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the hottest seat this season. pic.twitter.com/aek6bNieG0 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) September 5, 2023

He talked about how well-built and stacked with talent this Browns team is, and how there shouldn’t be any more room for excuses this time around.

Jones raved about the Browns’ new-look defense with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith ready to wreak havoc.

He also lauded Nick Chubb and how they’re able to run the football because of him, and also praised Amari Cooper’s impact as a pass-catcher.

Jones also talked about the kind of money the team is paying Deshaun Watson, which is obviously another major factor.

The former wideout pointed out the fact that Stefaski’s Browns have never finished the season better than in third place in the division.

Taking all that into account, it’s hard to disagree with Jones.

The Browns have every single thing a team needs to perform at the highest level, and they shouldn’t settle for anything less than a deep playoff run this season.