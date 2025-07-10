Analyst Floats Interesting Browns, Dolphins Trade Idea

The 2025 NFL season approaches with teams across the league identifying potential trade opportunities.

Front offices are becoming more active as training camp draws near, searching for players who might be available and addressing roster needs that could impact their upcoming campaigns.

The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns have emerged as potential trade partners in a scenario that could benefit both organizations.

‘For The Win’ analyst Cory Woodroof recently proposed an intriguing deal that would address Miami’s secondary concerns while giving Cleveland some value.

Possible Trade: A 2026 fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Newsome and a 2026 seventh-round pick

“The Dolphins have a massive need at cornerback after trading away Jalen Ramsey, and Newsome could provide it. The former first-round pick might not start for Cleveland on the outside this season, and Miami has a clear gap for one of its outside cornerback spots that Newsome could immediately fill,” Woodroof wrote.

The deal makes sense for multiple reasons, particularly given Miami’s secondary situation following the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Newsome enters the final year of his rookie contract, playing on a fully guaranteed $13.4 million fifth-year option.

The former first-round pick has found himself relegated to slot duties in Cleveland, where Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward have locked down the outside cornerback positions.

This shift has created some tension, as Newsome has publicly expressed frustration with his role.

A hamstring injury that plagued him throughout 2024 added another layer of uncertainty to his Cleveland tenure.

While the Browns aren’t actively shopping their versatile defensive back, his situation bears watching as training camp approaches.

The Browns value Newsome’s experience and versatility, particularly as insurance if injuries strike or if Emerson struggles again.

However, if Newsome cannot reclaim a starting role during camp or continues pushing for a different role, Cleveland’s front office might consider making a move before the trade deadline.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Turns Heads With New Vehicle